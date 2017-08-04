‘Mad Men’ Cast Members Follow Weiner to ‘The Romanoffs’

The guest cast for The Romanoffs, created by Matthew Weiner and set to air on Amazon, has been revealed. Following Weiner from his AMC hit drama Mad Men to The Romanoffs are Christina Hendricks and John Slattery.



The Romanoffs is a one-hour anthology drama featuring separate stories about people who believe they are descendants of the Russian royal family. Also on board for the cast is French actress Isabelle Huppert (Elle), Jack Huston (Boardwalk Empire), Amanda Peet (Brockmire, Togetherness) and Marthe Keller (Marathon Man).



Weiner is set to direct all eight episodes. He’ll executive produce the series as well.



Related: Tig Notaro’s ‘One Mississippi’ Back on Amazon Sept. 8



Weinstein Television is co-producing. The Romanoffs will debut on Prime next year.



Amazon secured the project after a big-time bidding battle.



Man Men ran from 2007 to 2015. It won the Emmy for outstanding drama four years in a row.



Hendricks played Joan Holloway on Mad Men. Slattery played Roger Sterling.



The Romanov family, which included Tsar Nicholas II, ruled Russia for over 300 years.