Tig Notaro’s ‘One Mississippi’ Back on Amazon Sept. 8

One Mississippi, the Tig Notaro dark comedy, returns on Amazon for season two Friday, Sept. 8. The series has Tig, a Los Angeles-based radio host, returning to the family home in Mississippi after the death of her mother and living with her stepfather and brother. Amazon says season two is “a season of new beginnings and new relationships for each of them, all of which test their personal status quo... as well as family boundaries.”

Tig resumes her radio career in Biloxi, though her outspoken point of view proves controversial. An opportunity to take a bigger stage in New Orleans emerges.

The cast, besides Notaro, includes Noah Harpster, John Rothman and Sheryl Lee Ralph.

Notaro, Kate Robin and M. Blair Breard are executive producers. Robin runs the show.

When Amazon announced the second season, Joe Lewis, head of comedy and drama at Amazon Studios, said, “Making a show as comic and tragic as One Mississippi is a risk. Pulling it off with such intelligence and nuance is rare.”