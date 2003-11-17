Mad About TV in Madison

The National Conference on Media Reform in Madison, Wis., drew some big names, including Democratic FCC commissioners Michael Copps and Jonathan Adelstein, activist Ralph Nader, comedian Al Franken, and PBS’s Bill Moyers.

Moyers provided a ringing and stinging keynote in which he called the battle against deregulation a "struggle for the soul of Democracy."

One of the targets of media reformers has been Sinclair and its "centralcasting" local-news strategy. So how did Sinclair’s Fox affiliate, WMSN-TV Madison, cover the story?

Actually, the station doesn’t produce its own newscasts. That’s done by ABC affiliate WKOW-TV through a news-sharing agreement.

According to a news staffer there, WKOW-TV sent a reporter and crew, which provided a minute-and-a-half "nuts-and-bolts" piece for both station’s newscasts, with about a 30-second follow-up the next day.