Macworld: CEO Steve Jobs Talks About Apple TV

Apple Computer's CEO Steve Job has released further information about the new computer/TV hybrid that the company announced last September. Now officially known as the Apple TV the device will be able to stream content from a home computer onto a home theater. The device, which has an ethernet, wifi, a 40 GB hard drive and an Intel processer works with video, music and photos and is especially designed to work with content from Apple's iTunes online store.



