MacVicar Joins CBS News

Sheila MacVicar is joining CBS News as a London-based correspondent, effective June 7.

MacVicar has been an international correspondent based in London for CNN since May 2001. Before that, she was a London-based correspondent for ABC News (1990-2001).

MacVicar has covered many of the world's major hot spots during her career, including conflicts in Bosnia, Iraq, Israel, Rwanda and Zaire. Shehas reported on terrorism and security issues, including investigations in Saudi Arabia and Kenya, as well as throughout Europe and the Middle East.

