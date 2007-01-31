MacLellan Named President of New Group at Comcast

Comcast has named E! SVP Kevin MacLellan was named president of the newly created Entertainment Group, International.

The new group will oversee international properties including, E! Entertainment Television, Style Network, Versus and G4. MacLellan's role will encompass television networks and management of all media business, licensing and merchandising, and home video and DVD distribution.MacLellan has 18 years of experience in domestic and international television production and management. Prior to E! he worked at Columbia Tristar International Television, HBO, Comedy Central and Nickelodeon.