'MacGyver' Fans Scramble to Save Show

Fans of CBS drama MacGyver are working to keep the show going after CBS announced the series will end after the current season. Lucas Till plays MacGyver, a clandestine agent with a knack for solving problems with creative solutions. Monica Macer runs the show.

A petition on Change.org had 8,200 signatures at press time. The petition requests a sixth season of MacGyver.

Organizers also claim to have sent 184,000 paper clips to CBS Studios in Los Angeles and several thousand more to the office of Kelly Kahl, president of entertainment, in New York. When the show’s end was announced, Kahl said, “The MacGyver team traveled far and wide to repeatedly save the world with little more than bubble gum and a paper clip and made this show distinctly their own.”

“Help us #SaveMacGyver and renew it for season six,” the petition says. “MacGyver is a beloved show that has been running on CBS for five years. It has had strong ratings and great storylines for five seasons. For some reason CBS has decided to cancel it, in spite of it winning them the Friday night line up for weeks in a row.

“It’s a show that supports diversity in and outside of it. The cast, the showrunner, the writers team and the crew are representing diversity in the best way possible.

“MacGyver is a show that has defied the odds among challenges of lack of promotion, a Frankenstein season and showrunner changes. The new showrunner, one of the few women showrunners in the industry has not been able to fully show her creativity in only seven episodes,” the petition continues.

Tristin Mays, Justin Hires, Meredith Eaton, Levy Tran and Henry Ian Cusick are also in the cast.

Executive producing MacGyver alongside Macer are David Straiton, James Wan, Henry Winkler, Lee David Zlotoff and Michael Clear.