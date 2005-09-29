Maatta Named WB COO

John Maatta, executive VP and general counsel for The WB, has been named chief operating officer of the network, reporting to Chairman Garth Ancier.

He will oversee business and operations, including network distribution, technology, legal, research, broadcast standards and human resources.

Jed Patrick had been president and COO before exiting in April 2004. No COO had been named since then.

David Janollari, president of entertainment, remains the No. 2 guy in programming, with Maatta essentially his counterpart on the operations side.