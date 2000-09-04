Ma Hermans tough love

When E! Networks President Mindy Herman moved to Los Angeles several years ago, her mother called and told her to get her career in gear. At the time, Herman, who always wanted to be in television, was entrenched in unshowbizzy corporate law.

That call got to Herman, and she joined News Corp., managing distribution of movies to pay-per-view and then negotiating sports rights and helping to launch FX.

She left iNDEMAND earlier this year to head E!, and, at last week's American Women in Radio and Television convention in Los Angeles, she reflected on her mother's role in forging her career. "She's always been a fairly nurturing person," Herman said. "If not for a lifetime of encouragement-and one phone call of s-t from her-I wouldn't be here today."