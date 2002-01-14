Lyne wants ABC to be `talent magnet'

New ABC Entertainment president Susan Lyne said she wants to turn around

ABC's fortunes by making the network a 'talent magnet.'

Lyne -- who formerly ran ABC's movie and miniseries division and was named to

the new post only last week -- had her hands full Sunday as she met with TV

critics gathered in Los Angeles.

'It does not take a lot of shows to turn around a network,' Lyne told the

critics. 'We have some good building blocks, and we are going to try to make ABC

a talent magnet, to make it the best network to work at for creative

talent.'

She added, 'You can be a talent magnet by offering the most money, or you can

do it by making people feel that the atmosphere at a network is productive, that

we can make you the best that you can be.'

ABC Entertainment chairman Lloyd Braun -- who took over sole possession of

the position after co-chairman Stu Bloomberg was let go last week --

acknowledged that the network has a lot of improving to do.

'Clearly we are in the midst of a very disappointing season,' Braun said.

'We've made our share of mistakes, most notably our failure to develop new hits

behind Who Wants to Be a Millionaire when it was blazing hot.'

Braun said the gap between ABC -- which has fallen to fourth place in adults

18 through 49 this season -- and the other networks can quickly be overcome.

ABC executives announced that they have picked up three of the network's

newest series for next season: Alias, According to Jim and My

Wife and Kids.

ABC has also started production on The George Lopez Show, a new comedy

with the Latino actor/comedian that will likely debut before the end of the

season.

The sitcom is being produced by The Drew Carey Show executive producer

Bruce Helford and actress Sandra Bullock.