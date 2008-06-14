Lyne Leaves Martha Stewart
By Alex Weprin
After four years at the helm, Susan Lyne last week stepped down as president and CEO of Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia.President of Media Wenda Harris Millard and President of Merchandising Robin Marino were promoted to the positions of co-CEO in her stead. Millard and Marino will report to Charles Koppelman, chairman of the board of MSLO. Under Lyne, MSLO stabilized following Stewart's imprisonment, though its stock still lags.
