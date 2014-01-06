Lynda King Named Tribune Broadcast COO

Lynda King has been named chief operating officer for Tribune’s expanding broadcasting division. She will report to Larry Wert, Tribune president, broadcast media, and will assist him in overseeing the company’s 42 owned or operated television stations across the country.

King was formerly senior VP of operations for Local TV Holdings, which was acquired by Tribune in a $2.73 billion deal.

“Lynda’s familiarity with our newly acquired stations, her broad experience in management, operations and sales, and her singular focus on working with our customers and communities will serve us extremely well as we move forward,” said Wert. “I have gotten to know Lynda while working on the acquisition of her former company and I’m confident she will be a great addition to the leadership team we are building.”

King joined Local TV in 2008. Her nearly 30-year broadcast career spans a variety of management and sales positions for Raycom Media, including ones at WOIO-WUAB Cleveland and WMC Memphis.

“Tribune’s newly-expanded station group, its position as the nation’s No. 1 affiliate for both Fox and The CW Network, and its ability to reach more than 50 million households, offer tremendous opportunity,” said King. “I am looking forward to the possibilities that lie ahead.”