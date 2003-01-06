Lyle, Frot-Coutaz upped at FremantleMedia

David Lyle and Cecile Frot-Coutaz have been promoted at FremantleMedia North

America, the company said Monday.

Lyle becomes president of entertainment and drama for the firm, while

Frot-Coutaz becomes chief operating officer of production.

Lyle had been head of development, acquisitions and resources at

FremantleMedia Production -- a job he did while also serving as president of

entertainment of FremantleMedia North America. Now, Lyle adds drama to his title and

will focus full-time on programming.

Frot-Coutaz had been executive vice president of commercial and operations

for the company and, in that role, she served as one of the executive producers for

Fox's American Idol, the format of which was developed by FremantleMedia

in the United Kingdom.

In Frot-Coutaz's new role, she will oversee all of FremantleMedia North

America's production, legal and business affairs; the firm's Los Angeles-based

operations; and development of U.S. dramas.

FremantleMedia North America produces The Price Is Right, Whammy!,

Press Your Luck and Beat the Clock. Tony Cohen and Catherine McKay

will remain CEO and deputy CEO, respectively, of FremantleMedia North

America.