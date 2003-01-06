Lyle, Frot-Coutaz upped at FremantleMedia
David Lyle and Cecile Frot-Coutaz have been promoted at FremantleMedia North
America, the company said Monday.
Lyle becomes president of entertainment and drama for the firm, while
Frot-Coutaz becomes chief operating officer of production.
Lyle had been head of development, acquisitions and resources at
FremantleMedia Production -- a job he did while also serving as president of
entertainment of FremantleMedia North America. Now, Lyle adds drama to his title and
will focus full-time on programming.
Frot-Coutaz had been executive vice president of commercial and operations
for the company and, in that role, she served as one of the executive producers for
Fox's American Idol, the format of which was developed by FremantleMedia
in the United Kingdom.
In Frot-Coutaz's new role, she will oversee all of FremantleMedia North
America's production, legal and business affairs; the firm's Los Angeles-based
operations; and development of U.S. dramas.
FremantleMedia North America produces The Price Is Right, Whammy!,
Press Your Luck and Beat the Clock. Tony Cohen and Catherine McKay
will remain CEO and deputy CEO, respectively, of FremantleMedia North
America.
