Lyle Adds Title, Scope

David Lyle, entertainment chief of Pearson Television, Europe, has added the duties of executive vice president of entertainment at Pearson Television, North America.

Syd Vinnedge, who jump-started Pearson's domestic-entertainment division after the company acquired All-American (creator of

Baywatch), will now serve as a consultant to Pearson.

Lyle will now supervise the development, acquisition, and production of all the studio's game, quiz and reality formats. Prior to joining Pearson in July 1999, Lyle worked as program development director of Australian broadcaster Nine Network.