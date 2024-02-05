‘Lyla in the Loop’, Animated Show Set in Philly, Debuts on PBS Kids

PBS Kids debuts Lyla in the Loop, an animated series about a girl in Philadelphia with a blue sidekick, February 5. The show targets kids ages 4-8. Mighty Picnic and Pipeline Studios produces.

Lyla is 7 and has a “fantastical blue sidekick” named Stu, according to PBS Kids, for a pet. The show features a STEM focus. Lyla, Stu and her family and friends use creative and strategic problem-solving and critical-thinking skills to address everyday problems. Lyla’s parents, Lydia and Louis, run Loops Lunch diner. She has older twin sisters, Liana and Louisa, and a younger brother named Luke.

“Lyla is curious and resourceful, and when it comes to figuring out solutions to everyday problems, she doesn’t give up, even when it takes several tries to get it right,” said Sara DeWitt, senior VP and general manager, PBS Kids. “We know audiences will quickly be drawn to Lyla’s determination and can-do-attitude, and we’re excited to introduce this warm, funny, and smart series to our viewers.”

Lyla in the Loop debuts in both English and Spanish. Students from Philadelphia public schools sing the theme song, which was composed and performed by Divinity Roxx.

Liyou Abere voices Lyla and Izzy Woodbury is Stu. Isaac Ng, Eden Cupid, Elijah Lindo, Joseph Motiki, Shechinah Mpumlwana and Morrissa Nicole are also in the voice cast.

“In every adventure, Lyla and Stu introduce and explore foundational computational thinking concepts, leading to some comedic disasters and creative solutions, all while helping others in their community,” said PBS Kids. “The series will support a wide range of learners, modeling flexible approaches to finding and designing solutions, and creative self-expression.”

Dave Peth is creator and showrunner.

“Kids are natural creative problem-solvers, experimenting and investigating the world around them with joyful curiosity,” said Peth. “Lyla in the Loop celebrates and encourages kids and the grownups in their lives to recognize those innate abilities and see them as a powerful tool to help others, express themselves, and solve all kinds of problems in everyday life.”

Peth is an executive producer along with Fracaswell Hyman.