Lyft Hires Nielsen To Measure Audience For In-App Ads

Lyft, the ride-share company that has gotten into the fast-growing retail media business, said it hired Nielsen to measure the audiences and effectiveness of ads that appear in Lyft’s app.

Lyft Media will be using three Nielsen products to determine the impact of its clients’ campaigns with Niesen One Ads , Brand Impact and Buyer Lift.

“As we navigate the advertising landscape with Lyft Media, it is important to us that our advertisers understand the impact their in-app ads have on their overall campaigns,” said Shane Dwyer, Lyft Media, Head of Sales. “Combining Nielsen One Ads, Brand Impact, and Buyer Lift solutions offers our advertisers valuable insight into their campaigns' performance, helping them exceed their campaign objectives.”

Spending on retail media is expected to jump 30% to $64.7 billion in 2024, according to Advertiser Perceptions.

“Leveraging Nielsen One Ads in conjunction with Nielsen Brand Impact solutions unlocks comprehensive insights for advertisers previously not available in the marketplace,” said Ameneh Atai, GM, Audience Measurement at Nielsen. “Lyft Media advertisers will see in real time how reach and frequency metrics can influence brand KPIs, powering actionable insights to guide more informed campaign strategy going forward.”