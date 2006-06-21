Lycos, PermissionTV Partner for 'Net Video
By Anne Becker
Internet company Lycos, which owns sites including Lycos.com, Wired.com and Angelfire.com, will partner with online TV platform PermissionTV to deliver video programming to its sites.
PermissionTV, which distributes television programming over the Internet, will help Lycos acquire on-demand broadband video content, including episodic TV and long-form films.
