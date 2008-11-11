Lustgarten Adds Cancer Awareness VOD Channel

Cablevision Systems Corporation and The Lustgarten Foundation for Pancreatic Research have successfully launched Lustgarten, a new interactive video-on-demand channel.



This new channel, launched during Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month, will reach millions in the Tri-State area, which will allow iO TV digital cable customers to learn more about pancreatic cancer and the fight against the deadly disease.



Lustgarten is broadcast on channel 615 and was created as part of the curePC campaign.



Launched jointly by Cablevision and The Lustgarten Foundation, curePC is a public awareness campaign that supports the fight against pancreatic cancer, America’s fourth-leading cause of cancer-related deaths.



Cablevision has promised to take over all administrative costs for The Lustgarten Foundation to ensure that 100 percent of each dollar donated to the Foundation will directly go to research to combat the disease.



The curePC campaign’s Public Service Announcements will be shown on Lustgarten, as well as information on how to make a donation to the cause. Technological highlights of the interactive channel include pre-loaded personal information when users click the “Request Information” button on the channel, which includes name, address, town, zip code and home phone.



Promotion by Cablevision is set to include on-screen banners on the iO TV digital cable service in addition to other marketing tactics.



“We are extremely pleased that this new interactive channel will make it easier than ever for millions of people to learn more about pancreatic cancer and about what our organization is doing in the fight against this deadly disease,” said Dr. Robert Vizza, Lustgarten Foundation President, in a statement. “The commitment Cablevision has made to use its unique portfolio of assets, such as its digital television service, is instrumental in raising awareness for this important cause, and its support of the Foundation ensures that every dollar donated will go directly to research so that, hopefully, someday a cure can be found.’