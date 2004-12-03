Lunden's Wicked Ways

CBS has tapped former Good Morning America star Joan Lunden to keep its house in order on Thursdays at 8 p.m. when ratings champ Survivor goes on winter hiatus. Lunden will host Wickedly Perfect, a battle to find the next Martha Stewart.

Twelve perfection-obsessed contestants will fight it on a luxurious New England estate. They'll be tested in a variety of areas, including entertaining, gardening, culinary arts, sewing, flower arranging and home decorating. And they'll be judged by chef Bobby Flay, Sex and the City author Candace Bushnell and stylist David Evangelista.

The winner will get a development deal for a lifestyle-oriented TV show, a publishing contract and at least six appearances on The Early Show.

The series is produced by LMNO Productions. Eric Schotz and Bill Paolantonio are executive producers.

If Wickedly Perfect turns out to have wrinkles, that would be a blessing for Joey, NBC's Friends spin-off whose freshman ratings have been a disappointment. Fox might also get some more mileage out of The O.C., which this week posted its lowest ratings of the season.

CBS also announced that The Will debuts Jan. 8, filling the 8 p.m. Saturday slot formerly occupied by the freshman flunkout Clubhouse. Ten people compete in physical and mental challenges to be named heir of a fortune. They need to stay in the patriarch's good graces in order to survive.

The Will is executive produced by Bachelor and Bachelorette impresario Mike Fleiss. Next Entertainment produces it, in association with Telepictures Productions.