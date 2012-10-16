Lund Succeeds Piette Atop WBZ-WSBK Boston

Mark Lund has been named president and general manager of

CBS-owned WBZ-WSBK Boston, succeeding Ed Piette, who wraps up 43 years in local

television Oct. 26.





Lund comes from NBC Owned Television Stations, where he was

executive VP of sales since July 2007. He previously spent a combined 11 years

with WBZ and WSBK.





"We are extremely fortunate to have found someone who

is ideally suited to succeed Ed and build on our Boston stations' great legacy

of community service and business success," said Peter Dunn, CBS

Television Stations president. "We are extremely pleased to welcome Mark

back to the CBS family and have him return to the stations where his career

began. In addition to being highly respected by his peers across the country,

Mark has great relationships with many of our business partners in the Boston

market."





Lund is the son of former CBS president Peter Lund.





"I am honored to have this terrific opportunity to

rejoin CBS and come back to the stations where I got my start and an area that

my wife Amy, a Boston College grad, and I have long considered our home,"

Lund said.





Dunn saluted Piette for his colorful career in television,

including the last six at CBS' Boston stations.





"Ed has been a valued colleague who has made numerous

contributions to the success of our stations in Minnesota and New England

during his nine years with CBS," he said. "We are grateful for his

leadership and wish him all the best that life as to offer as he prepares to

start enjoying the exciting and relaxing next chapter of his life."





Piette plans to continue watching WBZ-WSBK from a cozier

perch on Cape Cod.





"Working for CBS and collaborating with Peter and everyone

else in this great company during the past nine has been a perfect way to cap

off my career in broadcasting," Piette said. "The only hard part

about my decision is saying goodbye to the incredibly talented and dedicated

team we have in Boston. They have been terrific and I will be forever grateful

for their support and friendship."