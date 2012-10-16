Lund Succeeds Piette Atop WBZ-WSBK Boston
Mark Lund has been named president and general manager of
CBS-owned WBZ-WSBK Boston, succeeding Ed Piette, who wraps up 43 years in local
television Oct. 26.
Lund comes from NBC Owned Television Stations, where he was
executive VP of sales since July 2007. He previously spent a combined 11 years
with WBZ and WSBK.
"We are extremely fortunate to have found someone who
is ideally suited to succeed Ed and build on our Boston stations' great legacy
of community service and business success," said Peter Dunn, CBS
Television Stations president. "We are extremely pleased to welcome Mark
back to the CBS family and have him return to the stations where his career
began. In addition to being highly respected by his peers across the country,
Mark has great relationships with many of our business partners in the Boston
market."
Lund is the son of former CBS president Peter Lund.
"I am honored to have this terrific opportunity to
rejoin CBS and come back to the stations where I got my start and an area that
my wife Amy, a Boston College grad, and I have long considered our home,"
Lund said.
Dunn saluted Piette for his colorful career in television,
including the last six at CBS' Boston stations.
"Ed has been a valued colleague who has made numerous
contributions to the success of our stations in Minnesota and New England
during his nine years with CBS," he said. "We are grateful for his
leadership and wish him all the best that life as to offer as he prepares to
start enjoying the exciting and relaxing next chapter of his life."
Piette plans to continue watching WBZ-WSBK from a cozier
perch on Cape Cod.
"Working for CBS and collaborating with Peter and everyone
else in this great company during the past nine has been a perfect way to cap
off my career in broadcasting," Piette said. "The only hard part
about my decision is saying goodbye to the incredibly talented and dedicated
team we have in Boston. They have been terrific and I will be forever grateful
for their support and friendship."
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.