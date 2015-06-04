Luken Communications Adds Senior Leaders to Management Team

Luken Communications, Chattanooga-based parent of diginets Retro TV and Heartland, among others, has a new leadership team that includes David Dornseif as senior VP of ad sales and Kevin Gaffney as affiliate sales consultant. The announcements arrive on the heels of Doug Evans’ appointment to chief operating officer; he came from The Enthusiast Network, where he was executive VP and group publisher at the motor sports media company.

Dornseif began his career at Tribune Broadcasting's KWGN Denver and then moved to WGN Chicago. He later was general manager of Dish Network’s advertising sales. Gaffney started his television career as a regional affiliate relations director at HBO. Gaffney later was regional VP, and then senior VP of the eastern division, at Turner Broadcasting Systems.

“Our team set out to recruit the best and the brightest in the industry. We hoped for one home run hire, and ended up with three,” said David Leach, Luken president and CEO. “With industry veterans like Evans, Dornseif and Gaffney on board, Luken looks to be on track to exceed our most optimistic goals.”