Ludwin contract extended

Rick Ludwin, senior vice president of late-night and primetime series for

NBC, has extended his contract with the network for three more years.

Ludwin oversees the development and production of NBC's late-night slate,

including The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, Saturday Night Live,

Late Night with Conan O'Brien and Last Call with Carson Daly.

Ludwin has been with NBC since March 1980, joining as director of variety

programs.

He was named senior vice president of specials, variety programs and

late-night in 1989.