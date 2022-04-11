'Lucy Worsley Investigates' on PBS May 15

Lucy Worsley Investigates is a four-part documentary series that premieres on PBS Sunday, May 15 and 22 at 8 p.m. on PBS, PBS.org and the PBS Video App. The other two parts will premiere later in the fall, according to PBS.

The series follows the British historian as she investigates some of the unsolved mysteries in Britain's history. Lucy Worsley Investigates kicks off with “Princes in the Tower” about the murder/disappearance of two princes, Edward and Richard inside the Tower of London in 1483. Their uncle, Richard III being the prime suspect in this case.

The second episode, “Madness of King George” looks into King George III and the mental health issues he endured and how they would have been diagnosed and treated today. She explores the events happening at the time – the revolution in France, an emperor being murdered in Russia, the imminent loss of the American colonies and the death of two of his children.

“I'm thrilled to be revisiting some of the big-hitting stories from history that just keep sucking us in,” said Worsley. “And like everyone who works at the Tower of London, I just can't wait to share the next twist in the tale of what we think we know about the 'murder' of the Bloody Tower's ‘Little Princes.’ I really love the fact that this isn't just a series about the past. It's also about what the past means today: an investigation of our own ideas about childhood, feminism, pandemics and mental health.”

Lucy Worsley is chief curator at Historic Royal Palaces in the U.K. She is also the host of numerous PBS series and specials including Lucy Worsley's Royal Secrets and Myths, A Very British Romance with Lucy Worsley, 12 Days of Tudor Christmas, Victoria & Albert: The Wedding, Tales From The Royal Bedchamber and more. She is also the author of numerous biographies, including works on Jane Austen and Queen Victoria.

Lucy Worsley Investigates is produced by BBC Studios’ The Documentary Unit. It was commissioned by Patrick Holland, director, factual, arts and classical music at the BBC. The commissioning editor is Simon Young and the executive producer is Julia Harrington. Bill Gardner is executive in charge for PBS. ■