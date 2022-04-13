LTN Global Launches Lift, Creating Live, Linear Channels in the Cloud

Media tech company LTN Global launched LTN Lift, cloud-based software that automatically creates live, linear channels to reach cross-platform audiences.

As traditional media platforms loose audiences, LTN Lift can help media companies maximize the yield from content assets.

(Image credit: LTN Global)

The product combines LTN’s playout, signaling and video transport technologies and automates versioning of a primary linear channel, while spinning out secondary channels and integrating both live and non-life programming.

“In a fiercely competitive and complex media landscape, maximizing the value and reach of your content has never been as important as it is today. Media customers need to get their best content to viewers wherever they are watching — and they need to do this efficiently and at scale,” said Malik Khan, LTN executive chairman and co-founder. “LTN Lift is a unique service that empowers our customers to lead in the digital era, and we’re already seeing early adopters among broadcast groups achieve outstanding results.”

LTN’s built-in signaling and ad enablement technologies provide customers with the foundation to achieve optimum monetization through advanced advertising on any platform.

The company will be showing off LTN Lift at the NAB Show in Las Vegas later this month. ■