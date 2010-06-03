LSN Launches Local NewsBlackberry App

LSN Mobile has launched its downloadable Local News Weather and More application for the Blackberry. The app, which is free, offers users "local breaking news, video clips, weather, sports scores, school closings and more" from the LSN Mobile network.

Partner stations include those owned by Cox, ABC, NBCU-Telemundo and Raycom.

LSN Mobile now has 250 branded mobile apps for TV stations. The company had previously made comparable apps for the iPhone and Android available.

"LSN Mobile is helping broadcasters extend their offering to their viewers and making it easier for viewers to receive the local news they want, anytime and anywhere," said LSN Mobile CEO Lee Durham. "In addition, LSN Mobile's apps create more opportunities for local advertisers and consumers to interact with each other."

Stations are hungry to get their content into on-the-go users' hands. Inergize Digital, for one, partnered with DoApp to debut the Mobile Local News iPhone app last spring for select stations.