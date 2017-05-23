LS Telcom Completes UAS Broadcast Measurement

LS, telcom, Inc. has finished the first Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) Broadcast Measurement in Cedar Hill, Tex.



The measurement, which validated horizontal and vertical transmission patterns, was completed as part of a Dallas television station’s preparation for the upcoming FCC auction repack.



Related: FCC Maintains Reporting Requirements for TV Station Auction Winners



“We are pleased to be able to bring this innovative technology to U.S. broadcasters,” said Casey Joseph, VP of LS telcom. “As the industry faces the compressed timeframe of the repack, LS telcom’s UAS Broadcast Measurement can optimize installations and rapidly provide broadcasters with the key baseline measurement of their network’s performance.”



Stations will have 39 months to complete the repack process, which will see some stations moved to new channel assignments.