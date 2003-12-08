LPTV Seekers Get Three Months

Broadcasters who filed 2,900 "mutually exclusive" applications for low-power TV stations have until March 5 to work out settlements and prevent the licenses from being decided by auction, the FCC said Friday.

Mutually exclusive applications are requests for the same channel in a market or for channels that would overlap with an applicant in an adjacent market. The settlement period gives applicants opportunity to negotiate changes to their coverage areas so both could hold a license or deals giving one applicant the channel. By settling, winning applicants to get the license free, just an uncontested "singleton" applicants would.