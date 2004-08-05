LPMs Launch in Chicago

Nielsen Media Research launched its "Local People Meters" as planned Thursday in Chicago, the nation's No. 3 TV market.

It will offer ratings from both the existing dairy/set-top measurements and the new people meters through Sept. 15, when it will switch to people meters only. It made that switch in L.A. Thursday after four weeks of providing side-by-side ratings.

Both the L.A. and New York rollouts of the local people meters were met with loud protests from groups alleging the new meters undercount minority voters, but according to a Nielsen spokeswoman, only three people with signs protested outside Nielsen's offices Thursday.



According to a member of the Don't Count Us Out Coalition, which is opposing the roll-out, there were seven teams of two people each handing out flyers Wednesday asking people to send postcards to Nielsen and their legislators opposing the rollout, but that they organized no protests Thursday. "The writing was on the wall," he said.

Next up for the meters is a San Francisco launch in late September.