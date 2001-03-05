LPFM, take two
Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) last week introduced legislation to pump new life into the FCC's low-power-radio effort. Passage is considered a long shot.
"Low-power FM radio will provide many communities with increased sources of news and perspectives in an otherwise increasingly consolidated medium," McCain said in a statement. "Last Congress, special-interest forces opposed to low-power FM radio, most notably the National Association of Broadcasters and National Public Radio, mounted a successful behind-the-scenes campaign to kill low-power FM radio without a single debate on the Senate floor."
Technically, LPFM wasn't killed. But it was severely limited.
McCain's bill would reverse legislation that Congress passed last December as part of a larger spending measure. That bill, sponsored by Sen. Judd Gregg (R-N.H.), limited low-power FM to nine markets in urban areas. Congress instructed the FCC to test for interference in those markets and report back. But low-power radio stations can be built in less-populated markets where they fit on the FM band at least four channels away from existing high-power stations.
That was enough to give hope to advocates of low-power FM.
"The FCC is going to be granting construction permits to the first 200 or so rural stations that can get on the air-that will be happening in the next month or two," said Michael Bracy, executive director of the Low-Power Radio Coalition. "There's such a demand for the service. We're going to see upwards of 500 to 600 rural stations getting on the air this year."
Although that doesn't help would-be stations in urban areas, Bracy doesn't think McCain's legislation will pass.
McCain introduced a similar bill last year that didn't get very far. Instead, Bracy is counting on a report coming back from the test markets that shows low-power FM stations don't interfere with existing stations. Then he and other grass-roots lobbyists can push Congress to let the FCC authorize a full LPFM service.
In addition to allowing the FCC to license low-power stations as it sees fit, McCain's bill also would give the agency authority to determine when low-power stations are interfering and what they should do to fix the problem. In a tangential provision, the bill also would require that the FCC "complete all rulemakings necessary to implement full-power stations' transition to digital broadcasting no later than Feb. 23, 2002."
Neither the FCC, which has changed hands since Congress passed the bill, nor the NAB had any comment.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.