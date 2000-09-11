LPFM death knell still ringing

Congress is going to be around only for about another month, but the NAB isn't giving up on killing low-power radio. Late Thursday, Sen. Rod Grams (R-Minn.) introduced a bill that would slow the FCC's efforts. Sen. Judd Gregg (R-N.H.) sponsored a bill that would forbid the service altogether.

Grams' legislation would require the commission to launch tests in nine FM markets and report the results to Congress. If the testing found no interference, the FCC would be allowed to roll out LPFM further. The bill mirrors House legislation passed 274 to 100 last January.