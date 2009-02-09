LP33 Launches New TV Channel for South by Southwest Festival

Tens of thousands of musicians and music fans flock to Austin, Texas each year for the South by Southwest music and film festival but this year even those who can’t be there in person can rock out from home.



LP33.tv, a new on-demand music site, is launching its exclusive SXSW TV channel Monday. They are also official sponsors of the festival.



The channel will feature live footage, news, music videos, and blogs throughout the festival, which is being held from March 13-22.



The site already has a blog up and running that includes updated information on bands that have been added to the festival lineup as well as video updates from performers themselves.



Each year more than 1400 performers participate in the festival as well as music industry executives. Past performers have included Van Morrison, Donovan, and Morrissey along with thousands of smaller independent acts.