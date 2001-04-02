Lowry to top UPN corporate communications
Joanna Lowry has been named senior vice president of corporate communications at UPN.
Lowry replaces Paul McGuire, who left the network earlier this year to head up publicity efforts at The Disney Channel.
Lowry was formerly vice president of marketing and new business at Los Angeles-based LMNO Productions,
the producers of Fox's current reality series, Boot Camp.
