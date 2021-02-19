Lowe’s Signs Sponsorship Deal With Discovery’s Hogar de HGTV

'Diseñador En Casa' is one of the shows Lowe's will be integrated into

Lowe’s has agreed to a multi-year multi-platform sponsorship that makes it the exclusive home improvement advertiser on Hogar de HGTV and the rest of Discovery’s U.S. Hispanic portfolio.

As part of the deal, Discovery will create exclusive food and home improvement content for Hispanic audiences and integrate Lowe’s into programming on Hogar de HGTV, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia and Discovery websites and apps.

The companies will also get exclusive insights into Hispanic do-it-yourselfers through a research program designed with Horowitz research.

“Lowe’s can best serve our customers when we understand what inspires and engages them,” said Lisa Schoder, Lowe’s VP, integrated media and partnerships. “We’re eager to work with Hogar de HGTV and combine our expertise to create and support content that will educate, entertain and inspire.”

Diseñador En Casa (Image credit: Discovery)

According to “The 2020 Hispanic Market Report,” Hispanics accounted for 58 percent of net growth in U.S. homeownership between 2009 and 2019 and are expected to drive more than 18 percent of overall home improvement marketplace spending.

The deal was negotiated by Starcom USA, Lowe’s media agency.

Discovery launched Hogar de HGTV, which features Spanish-language content from HGTV and Food Network on Cox and Charter last year. Initial advertisers included Walmart, Mondelez, Sprint, Boost, Little Caesars, Daisy and Burlington.

Over the course of 2021, Lowe’s will be integrated into Discovery U.S. Hispanic original productions.

One of the shows is Hogar Stars, in which home designers show off their skills for expert judges, with the winners getting their own Hogar de HGTV show.

Lowe’s will also appear in Diseñador En Casa, a self-show series helping families complete home remodeling projects and Fix My Fail, where experts from Hogar de HGTV rescue DIY projects gone wrong.

The home-improvement chain will also be incorporated into the digital series Living Green and Our Family.

Discovery and Lowe’s will create a website with do-it--yourself information and projects for Hispanics. Videos from the site will also be used on Lowe’s social media platforms. They will also work on merchandising and point-of-purchase displays that will promote Hogar de HGTV.

"The successful launch of Hogar de HGTV confirmed our hunch on the tremendous opportunities that exist in the U.S. Hispanic marketplace," said David Tardio, VP, advertising sales, Discovery U.S. Hispanic. "Through this long-term, multi-layered collaboration with Lowe's, we have found a partner to help build upon our existing expertise of the Hispanic consumer to more fully serve this passionate, thriving population."