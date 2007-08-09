Trending

Lower Political Advertising Dips LIN TV in Q2

Station operator LIN TV’s earnings in the second quarter, excluding charges, slipped on lower political advertising.

The company reported net income of $3.5 million versus a loss of $244.4 million a year ago. The year-ago period includes $340.5 million in one-off charges. Excluding those charges, net income was down 3% on the absence of political-advertising revenue. Operating income was $23.3 million in the quarter compared with a $316.4 million loss in Q2 2006.

Revenues in the quarter increased to $103.3 million from $102.7 million in the same period last year, reflecting the acquisition of KASA-TV, the Fox affiliate in Albuquerque, N.M.

Looking forward, the company expects total revenues in the third quarter to be in the range of $93.2 million-$95.2 million, reflecting an 8%-10% drop from the same period last year related to the swing lower in political ads. Full-year revenues are seen at $393 million-$403 million. Capital expenditures for the full year are expected in the $24 million-$26 million range.