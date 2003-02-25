Lowe to star in Lot
Rob Lowe will star in Turner Network Television's upcoming miniseries, Salem's Lot, playing a
journalist investigating mysteries of his hometown. The four-hour series, based
on a Stephen King novel, will debut in 2004.
TNT and corporate cousin Warner Bros. are co-producing the
series.
