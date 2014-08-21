Lowe Named GM at Sinclair’s WEAR-WFGX Pensacola

J.C. Lowe, general manager of WTTO-WABM Birmingham, has been named general manager of WEAR-WFGX in the Mobile-Pensacola DMA, an ABC-MyNetworkTV duo. Mike Murphy, general manager of WBMA-WCFT in Birmingham, adds WTTO and WABM to his list of GM responsibilities. The first two air ABC programming, while the latter two air CW and MyNetworkTV, respectively.

Murphy will also have oversight of WDBB, which is a CW-affiliated simulcast operated by Sinclair through a local marketing agreement.

Sinclair acquired WBMA-WCFT when it closed on the Allbritton stations.

"I look forward to J.C. overseeing our stations in Pensacola,” said Steve Marks, co-chief operating officer at Sinclair. “He has done a terrific job in Birmingham, and we are confident that he can continue our leadership position in Pensacola.”

Marks called Murphy “a natural choice to assume oversight” of the additional stations.