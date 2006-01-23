Lowe May Return to West Wing

West Wing executive producer John Wells said Sunday negotiations are under way with former cast member Rob Lowe to appear on the show as it enters its final stretch of episodes.

After NBC announced Sunday the show would air its season finale May 14, Wells said an offer has been made to Lowe and at this point it is up to the actor whether he will reprise his role as Sam Seaborn.

Wells also outlined in general how the show's final run would play out, with the presidential election taking place over the April 12 and 19 episodes and the new president being inaugurated in the series finale.

Wells also revealed that he is currently writing the death of character Leo McGarry, the former chief of staff turned vice presidential candidate, following the death of actor John Spencer of a heart attack

in December.