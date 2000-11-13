Low turnout

Broadcast and cable lobbyists were surprisingly scarce at Bush and Gore headquarters last Tuesday night, but a few of the faces campaign watchers expected to see did make the trip to Austin and Nashville to watch the results roll in (and, in some cases, roll out again). Former FCC Chairman Reed Hundt flew down to Gore headquarters in Nashville to join fellow campaign advisers (and telcom lobbyists in their real lives) Roy Neel and Greg Simon. Neel heads the U.S. Telecommunications Association. Simon, former domestic-policy adviser to Gore, runs his own strategic-consulting firm, Simon Strategies. Simon also is said to be in the running for an FCC Commissionership. Spending the night in Austin was another former FCC Chairman, Dick Wiley, but he was officially there as the National Chairman of Lawyers for Bush-Cheney. NCTA spokesman and former Bush campaign spokesman David Beckwith also returned to Austin for the big night.