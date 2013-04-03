Lovell-Ayres Named News Director at WPTY-WLMT, WJKT

Lisa Lovell-Ayres has been named news director at Nexstar's

WPTY-WLMT Memphis, along with WJKT Jackson (Tenn.). She starts immediately and

reports to Ardyth Diercks, vice president and general manager of the stations.





Lovell-Ayres has been acting news director since December

2012, and has been executive news producer for the three since 2004.

Lovell-Ayres was at WIVT Binghamton from 1998 to 2004 as executive news

producer and then news director.





"Lisa brings a range of accomplishments to her expanded

role in our news operations, including a long-term record of operational

experience and recognizing opportunities to develop new concepts and content

with a specialized focus on the local community," said Diercks. "Lisa

has an intimate understanding of and passion for the local Memphis/Jackson

communities. Her knowledge of the Memphis/Jackson markets combined with her

recent initiatives have already elevated our news programming and the level of

service provided to our local viewers."





Lovell-Ayres began her career as a producer at WBNG

Binghamton.





"I am thrilled to have the opportunity to

work with the exceptional news, production, and programming teams at WPTY, WLMT

and WJKT as we continue to serve this terrific community," she said. "Our

goal is to be the best and most dynamic resource in the Mid-South market for

local news, weather and sports content by providing viewers and Web and mobile

users, the highest-quality news when and where they want it."