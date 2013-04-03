Lovell-Ayres Named News Director at WPTY-WLMT, WJKT
Lisa Lovell-Ayres has been named news director at Nexstar's
WPTY-WLMT Memphis, along with WJKT Jackson (Tenn.). She starts immediately and
reports to Ardyth Diercks, vice president and general manager of the stations.
Lovell-Ayres has been acting news director since December
2012, and has been executive news producer for the three since 2004.
Lovell-Ayres was at WIVT Binghamton from 1998 to 2004 as executive news
producer and then news director.
"Lisa brings a range of accomplishments to her expanded
role in our news operations, including a long-term record of operational
experience and recognizing opportunities to develop new concepts and content
with a specialized focus on the local community," said Diercks. "Lisa
has an intimate understanding of and passion for the local Memphis/Jackson
communities. Her knowledge of the Memphis/Jackson markets combined with her
recent initiatives have already elevated our news programming and the level of
service provided to our local viewers."
Lovell-Ayres began her career as a producer at WBNG
Binghamton.
"I am thrilled to have the opportunity to
work with the exceptional news, production, and programming teams at WPTY, WLMT
and WJKT as we continue to serve this terrific community," she said. "Our
goal is to be the best and most dynamic resource in the Mid-South market for
local news, weather and sports content by providing viewers and Web and mobile
users, the highest-quality news when and where they want it."
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.