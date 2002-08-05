Love Sponge's case has new twist

In defending Clear Channel Communications Inc.'s shock jock, Bubba the Love Sponge, from a

Federal Communications Commission indecency inquiry, Wiley Rein & Fielding LLP

attorneys tried a novel approach.

When the FCC asked the company to verify transcripts of 10 different Bubba

segments aired over four Florida stations between July and December 2001, Wiley

Rein lawyer John Burgett declined, instead asking the commission to specify which

portions of the transcripts were being questioned.

If successful, the move would have allowed the lawyers to rebut each charge

point-by-point. But FCC investigations chief Chuck Kelley declined, and in

late July, he ordered Bubba to stick with standard procedures: Confirm or deny the

broadcast, then refute specific sanctions on appeal.

Burgett says Sponge's initial response will be submitted by Monday (Aug. 5).