Louisville Stations Go Dark on TWC

Time Warner Cable is locked in retransmission consent dispute with two Louisville, Ky., broadcast stations, passing the midnight deadline and causing the two stations to go dark on the both WDRB and WMYO.

Time Warner Cable has said that it offered to carry WDRB (Fox) Channel 41 and WMYO (MyNetworkTV) Channel 58 in Louisville at the same price its predecessor cable company in the area, Insight Communications paid for the channels, but was rebuffed by the station's owners, Block Communications, which is demanding higher prices.

"We don't think that's fair to our customers, and will continue to negotiate to keep prices down," Time Warner Cable said in a statement.

