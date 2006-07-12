Louisiana Governor Vetoes State Franchise Reform

Louisiana Governor Kathleen Blanco has vetoed a bill that would have created a statewide video franchising system to help telcos more readily compete with cable in the state, according to a staffer for the governor.

The bill would have allowed the telcos to get franchises without going through the process of negotiating with each locality, something the telcos have been seeking on a local and national scale.

Blanco vetoed the bill late Tuesday and had not issued her explanation at press time--she has 24 hours to do so. But she was said to be concerned about the impact on local revenues and constituent services.

She could also have been concerned about possible preemption by national franchise reform legislation. If such a national bill passes, it could render moot several state's revisions of their franchise rules.

