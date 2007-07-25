Lougee Heads Gannett Broadcasting

Gannett has named Dave Lougee president of the company’s Broadcast Division, which includes 23 TV stations. Lougee, currently executive V.P. of media operations at Belo Corp., succeeds Roger Ogden, who retired . He begins July 30.

"Dave’s background in award-winning journalism, his experience running a strong affiliate operation and his knowledge of Gannett make him a perfect person to head up our Broadcasting Division," said Gannett Chairman/President/CEO Craig Dubow.

Prior to his work at Belo headquarters, Lougee was a news director at Gannett’s KUSA Denver and Belo’s KING Seattle, and V.P. of news at WRC Washington.