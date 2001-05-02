Loudeye lands Sony licensing deal

Loudeye Technologies struck a non-exclusive licensing deal with Sony Music Entertainment for streamed sound samples.

Sony Music has authorized Loudeye to offer streaming samples from Sony Music releases, as well as thumbnail images of front-cover album artwork, through online retail web sites. The agreement covers Sony Music's entire active U.S. catalog, including releases from Columbia Records Group, Epic Records Group, Legacy and Sony Classical. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

- Richard Tedesco