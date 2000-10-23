Loud public-interest earful

Broadcasters are required to serve the public interest, there's no

argument there.

But almost no one, it seems, agrees on what that obligation

entails-even though it has been on the books since the government first

started distributing broadcast licenses in 1927.

Last week the FCC asked some of the country's leading advocates of

public-interest programming for help designing new obligations for digital TV

stations and received an earful of frequently conflicting suggestions.

The hottest debate among the industry's critics is whether stations should

"pay or play," meaning whether they should be ordered to air a minimum amount

of specific public-affairs and children's programming or instead give a share

of profits to fund public broadcasting. But the advocates also were split on

the merits of reviving an industry code of conduct intended to limit marketing

of violent video games and other "age inappropriate" products during children's

programming and to create nightly family viewing hours.

"Broadcasters are public trustees, as many broadcasters like to point out

to me," FCC Chairman William Kennard said as he opened a hearing examining

broadcasters' duties last week. "Nobody really knows what that means. I do know

that being a public trustee is not just what the industry says it should

mean."

Former FCC General Counsel Henry Geller provided perhaps the most

controversial idea by suggesting that regulators forget about making reluctant

broadcasters fulfill programming obligations and instead order them to

contribute 1% of gross ad revenues, roughly $250 million annually, to fund

public television for kids. Geller, whose plans would require congressional

action, said total public-interest deregulation could be introduced over

time.

Geller, echoing other industry critics, said stations are increasingly

shedding their historic devotion to covering politics and airing public-service

announcements.

"Tell Congress it's time to scrap the public trustee scheme. Treat

broadcasting the way you would treat cable. Cable pays 5% for use of the public

streets. There is still need for high-quality public-service programming, but

the commercial system is under fierce competitive pressures" and cannot be

counted on to provide it.

FCC Commissioner Michael Powell, who could be the next FCC Chairman if

George W. Bush wins, said Geller's idea "deserves serious consideration." The

three Democratic commissioners, however, appeared more interested in proposals

that would require stations to air more kid-friendly shows and local

public-affairs programming. Republican Commissioner Harold Furchtgott-Roth on

the other hand, said he opposes any programming obligations.

Kathryn Montgomery, president of the Center for Media Education, urged the

FCC to require stations to use expanded channel capacity and interactive

capabilities to provide additional types of education services for kids.

She also called for safeguards to prevent "manipulative and exploitative"

marketing to kids and for free airtime for political candidates. She opposed

deregulating stations in return for fees.

Commercial broadcasters also hated the idea of paying fees. "Pay or play

is not something broadcasters have any interest in whatsoever," said Paul La

Camera, president of WCVB-TV, Boston's ABC affiliate, who testified on behalf

of the National Association of Broadcasters. "We have no interest in paying off

people to perform our public-interest obligations." La Camera, whose station is

widely considered a leader in devoting airtime to political coverage, opposed

the imposition of any government programming requirements.

He was countered by James Goodmon, chief executive of Capitol Broadcasting

in Raleigh, N.C., who said stations should face "minimum requirements" for

local public-affairs shows, local public service announcements and soliciting

community input.

Pat Nugent, senior director of children's programming at PBS, also called

for better funding for her organization's transition to digital.

First Amendment attorney Robert Corn-Revere opposed new restrictions. He

noted that a half of the shows called the worst offenders by the Parents

Television Council were nominated for Emmys, including

NYPD Blue, E.R and Frasier.

Conduct codes barring the shows from prime time would be "censoring what is the

best of television," he said.