Lou Dobbs Tonight Moving to Campbell Brown Lead-In Spot on CNN

CNN decided to move Lou Dobbs Tonight to 7 p.m., giving The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer an uninterrupted three hours and making Dobbs' program the lead-in to the Campbell Brown hour from 8 p.m.-9 p.m.

The change is effective Nov. 5, one year before the presidential election. In addition, Blitzer was named lead anchor for the cable network's election coverage.

CNN said The Situation Room won its 4 p.m.-5 p.m. time period in the cable-news-ratings race in September and is up double-digits in all three of its hours. Lou Dobbs Tonight has become the second-most-watched show behind Larry King Live, the network added, so the move also provides a stronger lead-in for Brown.

CNN had been running two hours of Situation Room, in its second year on the air, then running Dobbs from 6 p.m.-7 p.m., followed by a return to Situation Room from 7 p.m.-8 p.m.