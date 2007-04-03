Lou Dobbs to Contribute to CBS' The Early Show

Award-winning broadcaster Lou Dobbs has been named a special contributor to CBS' The Early Show. Beginning on April 10, Dobbs will offer weekly commentaries to the morning broadcast.

Dobbs is currently anchor and managing editor of CNN's Lou Dobbs Tonight, and he also serves as anchor of the syndicated The Lou Dobbs Financial Report.

Dobbs has won several awards over the course of his career, including a Peabody Award and the Luminary Award, among others.

"What makes Lou stand out is that he is not afraid to tackle hot topics," said Steve Friedman, VP of Morning Broadcasts for CBS News, in a statement.