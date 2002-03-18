Lott wants Levin for FCC

Senate Minority Leader Trent Lott (R-Miss.) said he would prefer to support

Andy Levin, telecommunications counsel to Rep. John Dingell (D-Mich.), for the

remaining seat on the Federal Communications Commission.

Last week, Lott said he would block the nomination of Jonathan Adelstein,

legislative counsel to Senate Majority Leader Tom Daschle (D-S.D.).

Lott said he felt that Adelstein did not have enough experience for the job

and was too young, although the candidate is older than chairman Michael Powell

and commissioner Kevin Martin.

Lott's decision to block Adelstein came one day after the Senate Judiciary

Committee voted against the nomination of Judge Charles Pickering Sr., to the

U.S. Court of Appeals in New Orleans. Observers believe Lott is blocking

Adelstein in retaliation for the Pickering vote, and not because of Adelstein's

age or experience.

Levin had been the favorite for the seat until Senate Commerce Committee

chairman Fritz Hollings (D-S.C.) refused to support him.

Levin's boss, Dingell, is one of the authors of a bill that would deregulate

incumbent regional phone companies so that they could offer high-speed-data

service -- a bill Hollings steadfastly opposes.