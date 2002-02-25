Lott unhappy with Powell FCC

Just because Republican favorite Michael Powell is at the helm of the

Federal Communications Commission doesn't mean that Senate Minority Leader Trent

Lott (R-Miss.) is happy with the agency.

'I've been very disturbed by the FCC for a long time,' Lott said at the

National Association of Broadcasters' State Broadcasters' Conference in

Washington, D.C., Monday. 'Like many agencies, they take the laws we make and

distort them.'

What's particularly disturbing Lott is the FCC's take on broadband policy,

which is coming up for a vote in the House of Representatives.

Two weeks ago, the commission issued a rulemaking that would absolve phone

companies of any requirement to carry competitive Internet-service providers on

their high-speed networks.

The FCC's proposal is similar to one sponsored by Reps. Billy Tauzin (R-La.)

and John Dingell (D-Mich.), which the House will consider Wednesday and

Thursday.

'They come in there just as the House is about to act,' Lott told reporters

after his speech. 'It seems to me that's undercutting it.'

Lott also criticized the agency for delaying a decision on whether Northpoint

Technology Ltd. should be given free access to direct-broadcast satellite

spectrum.

Northpoint wants to offer multichannel and broadband services delivered

terrestrially via microwave, but it is waiting for the FCC to decide whether it

should get the licenses and, if so, whether they should be auctioned or given to

Northpoint exclusively and free-of-charge.

The House is expected to pass the Tauzin-Dingell bill

this week, but it's not expected to get very far in the Senate, where it faces

stiff opposition from Senate Commerce Committee chairman Fritz Hollings

(D-S.C.).