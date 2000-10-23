lott gets religion, pushes aides bill

Senate Majority Leader Trent Lott (R-Miss.) asked for unanimous

consent on a bill to loosen requirements on religious broadcasters' use of

noncommercial radio spectrum. Sen. Kent Conrad (D-N.D.) demurred, saying that

some Democrats would like to attach amendments to the measure. Lott agreed and

explained that he had "special interest in this one" because his former

staffer, Rep. Chip Pickering (R-Miss.), sponsored the bill.