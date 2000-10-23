lott gets religion, pushes aides bill
Senate Majority Leader Trent Lott (R-Miss.) asked for unanimous
consent on a bill to loosen requirements on religious broadcasters' use of
noncommercial radio spectrum. Sen. Kent Conrad (D-N.D.) demurred, saying that
some Democrats would like to attach amendments to the measure. Lott agreed and
explained that he had "special interest in this one" because his former
staffer, Rep. Chip Pickering (R-Miss.), sponsored the bill.
